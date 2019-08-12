UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Three Injured In Swat Roof Collapse Incident

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

Two killed, three injured in Swat roof collapse incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :At least two children were killed and three other persons sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred near Bahar of Khawaza Khaila area of district Swat, private tv channels reported on Monday.

According to details, some eight people who were living in a house situated in Bahar of Khawaza Khaila area, trapped under debris when the roof of their house fell on them. As a result of incident, two minors died on the spot. The locals with the help of Police successfully managed to rescue the five persons from the debris, while three others have been shifted to Saidu Sharif hospital in critical condition.

Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Swat Died Saidu TV From

Recent Stories

VP announces launch of &#039;Emirates Youth Profes ..

41 minutes ago

Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights fo ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago

Sharjah&#039;s CP receives more Eid Al Adha well-w ..

4 hours ago

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.