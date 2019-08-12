Two killed, three injured in Swat roof collapse incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :At least two children were killed and three other persons sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred near Bahar of Khawaza Khaila area of district Swat, private tv channels reported on Monday.

According to details, some eight people who were living in a house situated in Bahar of Khawaza Khaila area, trapped under debris when the roof of their house fell on them. As a result of incident, two minors died on the spot. The locals with the help of Police successfully managed to rescue the five persons from the debris, while three others have been shifted to Saidu Sharif hospital in critical condition.

Further investigations are underway.