Two Killed, Three Injured In Three-vehicle Collision

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:31 PM

Two killed, three injured in three-vehicle collision

Two persons were killed,while three suffered injuries in a three-vehicle collision at Makoana bypass on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed,while three suffered injuries in a three-vehicle collision at Makoana bypass on Friday. According to Rescue 1122, a van, rickshaw and motorcycle collided near UET campus.

As a result, two persons including-Mohammad Imran and Akram died on the spot,while Naheed wife of deceased Akram, Ghulam Dastgeer and Asghar sustained serious injuries.

Rescue team handed over the bodies to police and shifted the injured to DHQ hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

