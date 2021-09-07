UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Three Injured In Tirah Jirga Firing

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and three others including a woman injured when firing took place during a Jirga held over a land dispute in Tirah valley of Bara tehsil in Khyber district on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place when a Jirga was underway among cousins over an issue of property in Bar Qambarkhel area of Tirah.

After exchanging some harsh words during Jirga, the cousins resorted to indiscriminate firing on each other.

As a result of firing, the police said a man named Zahid, son of Habib was killed from one side while from the other side Millat Khan was shot dead. Three others including a woman sustained bullet injuries during the firing.

The injured and bodies were shifted to Tehsil hospital, police said adding investigation has been started into the matter.

