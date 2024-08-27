Two killed, three injured in traffic accident

Two persons of the same family were killed and three others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Kheera Chowk area of Multan, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Two persons of the same family were killed and three others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Kheera Chowk area of Multan, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a rashly driven bus hit the two wheeler near Kheera chowk area. As a result, two people of the

same family died on the spot. The woman and two children were also injured in the same incident.

Rescue and Police team rushed to the site for shifting dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Police are investigating the matter.