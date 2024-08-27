Open Menu

Two Killed, Three Injured In Traffic Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 09:32 PM

Two killed, three injured in traffic accident

Two persons of the same family were killed and three others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Kheera Chowk area of Multan, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Two persons of the same family were killed and three others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Kheera Chowk area of Multan, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a rashly driven bus hit the two wheeler near Kheera chowk area. As a result, two people of the

same family died on the spot. The woman and two children were also injured in the same incident.

Rescue and Police team rushed to the site for shifting dead and injured to nearby hospital.

Police are investigating the matter.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Injured Dead Police Died Traffic Same SITE Women Family TV

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

6 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

6 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

6 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

8 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

8 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

8 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

8 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

8 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

8 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

8 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

8 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan