Two Killed, Three Injured In Trolley Bike Collision
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Two people killed and three injured as a speeding tractor trolley collided with motorcycle near Muzaffargarh road Muhammadi colony on Friday.
According to rescue 1122,three people including Ibrahim(13) Mazhar (48) and Ali (14) r/o Jouharabad were going somewhere on their motorcycle when all of sudden their bike hit with tractor trolley near Muhammadi colony which resulted into spot deaths of Ibrahim and Mazhar while tractor driver and helpers including Azeem,Inaam and Ali sustained injuries.
Victims were shifted to hospital for necessary legal formalities
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025
UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal
Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements
UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan
Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem
In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..
Dubai announces remote learning for private school students on Fridays throughou ..
Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM orders spring afforestation drive to green urban areas43 seconds ago
-
Two killed, three injured in trolley bike collision49 seconds ago
-
Two food points fined over violation:51 seconds ago
-
34 gamblers nabbed31 minutes ago
-
Two drug supplier women nabbed41 minutes ago
-
District Development Committee meeting held in Abbottabad41 minutes ago
-
DC visits GHS, Shweki to review facilities for students1 hour ago
-
Monitoring desk set up to control price hike in Ramazan1 hour ago
-
PNS YARMOOK participates in international defence exhibitions2 hours ago
-
Refreshment centre theft accused arrested with booty2 hours ago
-
Seminar on leadership held at GIK Institute3 hours ago
-
Seminar on leadership held at GIK Institute11 hours ago