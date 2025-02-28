Two killed, three injured in trolley bike collision

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Two people killed and three injured as a speeding tractor trolley collided with motorcycle near Muzaffargarh road Muhammadi colony on Friday.

According to rescue 1122,three people including Ibrahim(13) Mazhar (48) and Ali (14) r/o Jouharabad were going somewhere on their motorcycle when all of sudden their bike hit with tractor trolley near Muhammadi colony which resulted into spot deaths of Ibrahim and Mazhar while tractor driver and helpers including Azeem,Inaam and Ali sustained injuries.

Victims were shifted to hospital for necessary legal formalities

Further investigation was underway.