Two killed, three injured on road

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Two people were killed and three others injured in an accident near here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, five people were travelling by a car on Ferozpur Road when it overturned and collided with another vehicle.

Resultantly, Munir and Farman died instantly while Safia, Sarfaraz and Abdullah received injuries.

On information, the Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and the injured to theDistrict Headquarters Hospital.