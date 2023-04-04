Close
Two Killed, Three Injured Over Children Quarrel In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Two killed, three injured over children quarrel in Faisalabad

Two people were killed while three others sustained injuries over a quarrel of children in Nishatabad police limits on Tuesday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):Two people were killed while three others sustained injuries over a quarrel of children in Nishatabad police limits on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said two rival groups opened firing on each other in Chak No 2-JB Ramdewali Sargodha Road in which Muhammad Aslam and Umar Daraz died on the spot.

The Rescue 1122 shifted Shafiq, Munir and Bilal to a local hospital in a critical condition.

The police took the bodies into custody and started investigation against the accused who fledaway, the spokesman added.

