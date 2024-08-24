Open Menu

Two Killed, Three Sustain Injuries In Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Two killed, three sustain injuries in Swat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Two persons were gunned down and three persons, including a woman, sustained injuries in Qabal Adda, Swat, on Saturday.

According to a private news channel and the police, the incident occurred when a father and son, Sahibzada and Rehmani Gull, were returning from court and sitting in their van.

At that moment, a man named Aqbar Ali opened fire, killing them.

According to the police, the incident was a sign of old enmity.

The police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) and started an investigation.

