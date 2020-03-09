Two killed, three wounded in truck-car collision near Sadiqabad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Two people were killed and three injured when a speeding truck collided with a car coming from opposite side near Bhong area at M5 motorway in Sadiqabad on early Monday morning.

Rescue officials said the car was completely wrecked in the accident.

The truck driver managed to fled from the scene, a private news channel reported.

After a call went out, rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted bodies and the injured to hospital.