Two Killed, Two Injured As Blast Occurs In House In Mansehra

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) At least two people were killed and two others seriously injured when an explosion occurred in a house in Shinkyari area of Mansehra district, police informed on Thursday.

DSP, Yaseen Janjua said initial investigation suggested that the explosion occurred due to explosive material stored inside the house that killed two people and injured as many others.

He said further investigation has been kicked off into the incident adding that the bodies and injured have been shifted to King Abdullah Hospital.

The dead were identified as Saiful islam, son of Gul Muhammad and Ashfaq, son of Muhammad Saen.

The huge blast created panic among the nearby residents who came out of their house in fear to examine the situation.

