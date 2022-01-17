Two killed, two injured as car plunges into ditch near Balakot

At least two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred at Ghanol area of Balakot on Monday

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :At least two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred at Ghanol area of Balakot on Monday.

According to rescue sources, a car carrying tourists was crossing the Ghanol area when suddenly fell into a deep ditch.

As a result, two persons died on the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment. Further investigations were underway.