UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Two Injured As Car Plunges Into Ditch Near Balakot

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Two killed, two injured as car plunges into ditch near Balakot

At least two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred at Ghanol area of Balakot on Monday

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :At least two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred at Ghanol area of Balakot on Monday.

According to rescue sources, a car carrying tourists was crossing the Ghanol area when suddenly fell into a deep ditch.

As a result, two persons died on the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment. Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Car Died Traffic Balakot

Recent Stories

PML-N leaders always ready to change loyalty: Vawd ..

PML-N leaders always ready to change loyalty: Vawda

21 seconds ago
 NATO Aware of Moscow's Response If Security Propos ..

NATO Aware of Moscow's Response If Security Proposals Not Accepted - Foreign Min ..

24 seconds ago
 Russia's Security Guarantees Proposals Warning, No ..

Russia's Security Guarantees Proposals Warning, Not Threat or Ultimatum - Foreig ..

26 seconds ago
 Germany's Scholz Expects Russia to Take Steps Towa ..

Germany's Scholz Expects Russia to Take Steps Toward Deescalation Near Ukrainian ..

28 seconds ago
 Magnitude-5.3 Earthquake Kills 22 in Northwestern ..

Magnitude-5.3 Earthquake Kills 22 in Northwestern Afghanistan - Authorities

4 minutes ago
 Covid-flu joint booster jab possible late 2023: Mo ..

Covid-flu joint booster jab possible late 2023: Moderna

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.