Two Killed, Two Injured As Car Plunges Into Ditch Near Balakot
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 10:36 PM
BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :At least two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred at Ghanol area of Balakot on Monday.
According to rescue sources, a car carrying tourists was crossing the Ghanol area when suddenly fell into a deep ditch.
As a result, two persons died on the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment. Further investigations were underway.