Two Killed, Two Injured As Car Turned Turtle In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:17 PM

Two killed, two injured as car turned turtle in Khanewal

Two persons were killed while two others sustained injuries as car turned turtle near Shamkot interchange

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while two others sustained injuries as car turned turtle near Shamkot interchange.

According to Rescue 1122, a car was going to Shujabad from Faisalabad when suddenly it overturned near Shamkot interchange.

As a result, two people died while two injured in the incident.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.

