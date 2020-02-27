Two killed, two injured as car turned turtle in Khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while two others sustained injuries as car turned turtle near Shamkot interchange.

According to Rescue 1122, a car was going to Shujabad from Faisalabad when suddenly it overturned near Shamkot interchange.

As a result, two people died while two injured in the incident.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.