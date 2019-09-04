Two killed, two injured as roof collapsed

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Two people were killed while two children sustained serious injuries as the roof of a house collapsed in Karachi on Wednesday wee hours.

Rescue sources said, the family was sleeping when the roof collapsed due to dilapidated condition and following heavy rain in the area of Kharadar located in Karachi, reported a private news channel.

Neighbours gathered for rescue efforts and managed to get everyone out from under the debris,the sources said.

The team found the two members dead and two with multiple injuries, adding, the bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.