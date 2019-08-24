UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Two Injured In Attack On Police Check Post

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 03:11 PM

Two killed, two injured in attack on police check post

Two persons were killed and two other became injured in a terrorists attack on police check post at mid night in tehsil Daraban Kalan said police here on Saturday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : Two persons were killed and two other became injured in a terrorists attack on police check post at mid night in tehsil Daraban Kalan said police here on Saturday.

The police said that some unidentified terrorists attacked the police check post located in tehsil Daraban Kalan, 60 kilometres from Dera Ismail Khan city and as a result two killed and two became injured.

The deceased were identified as a petrol pump munshi near the check post, Sami Ullah son Wasim and a passerby Naqib Ullah resident of Lorlai while Pir Gulam and one other person his name did not disclose by the police became injured.

The police personnel retaliated the attack and the terrorists made escape good.

Bodies and the injured have been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital DI Khan where their conditions were stated out of danger.

