Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

Two persons including a child were killed and two other sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near the jurisdiction of Marwat police station of Bahawalnagar district, tv channels quoting police report on Tuesday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Two persons including a child were killed and two other sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near the jurisdiction of Marwat police station of Bahawalnagar district, tv channels quoting police report on Tuesday.

According to details, a man opened fire and killed mother-in-law and a child of below five years of age. The two other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The man after committing crime fled the scene. The police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. The police have started search operation to trace the culprit but no success was made so far till the filling of this report.