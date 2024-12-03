Two Killed, Two Injured In Bahawalnagar Firing
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Two persons including a child were killed and two other sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near the jurisdiction of Marwat police station of Bahawalnagar district, tv channels quoting police report on Tuesday
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Two persons including a child were killed and two other sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near the jurisdiction of Marwat police station of Bahawalnagar district, tv channels quoting police report on Tuesday.
According to details, a man opened fire and killed mother-in-law and a child of below five years of age. The two other persons were also injured in the same incident.
The man after committing crime fled the scene. The police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. The police have started search operation to trace the culprit but no success was made so far till the filling of this report.
Recent Stories
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone
Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..
Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education
"Colours of Communication" starts at Superior University
NADRA participates in TRUSTECH 2024 exhibition Paris
Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor for preventing brain drainage to improve quality education3 minutes ago
-
PTI to face punishment for creating violence near D-Chowk: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Af ..48 minutes ago
-
International Day of persons with disabilities observed1 hour ago
-
Chinese envoy meets Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House1 hour ago
-
AC organizes public service court in Kallar Syedan1 hour ago
-
LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station2 hours ago
-
QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities2 hours ago
-
Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people2 hours ago
-
PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister2 hours ago
-
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan2 hours ago
-
PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills2 hours ago
-
Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 52 hours ago