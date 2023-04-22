UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Two Injured In Car-motorbike Collision: Rescue

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2023 | 08:20 PM

MALAKWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :At least two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Kathiyala Sheikha road of Malakwal area, Rescue sources reported on Saturday.

According to details, a rashly driven car hit two motorcyclists coming from opposite direction near Kathiyala Sheikha road.

As a result of collision, two persons riding on bike died on the spot. The two other persons traveling by motorcycle were also injured in the same incident. The traffic police and rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. The driver of the car after hitting the motorbikes fled the scene. However, police have started search operation to arrest the driver but no success was made so far.

Further investigations are underway.

