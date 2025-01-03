Open Menu

Two Killed, Two Injured In Chiniot Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 10:32 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Two women were killed and two other persons sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near Faisalabad road of Chiniot district, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven Dumper hit the Rickshaw coming from opposite direction on Faisalabad road. As a result, two women died on the spot. The two other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver.

