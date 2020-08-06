UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Two Injured In Different Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Two killed, two injured in different incidents

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and as many were injured in three separate road incidents in Wah and various parts of Attock on Thursday.

In the first incident, a speedy dumper rammed over a motorcyclist on GT road near Nawababad bus stop in the limits of Wah Saddar police station on Thursday. In the second incident, a 24 years old man identified as Touqeer Ali has drowned while bathing in river Haro near Pour Miana in Hassanabdal. Later his body was retrieved by local volunteers.

Moreover, two persons, a man and his son were injured as their car turned turtle on Attock- Sanjwal road near Khan chowk in limits of Attock Police station. Police and rescue sources said that 35 years old Mohammad Ibrar along with his 3 years old Hassan Ibrar was going in his car when he lost control over the vehicle resultantly it turned turtle. The both were shifted to DHQ Rawalpindi due to their critical condition. Respective police registered separate cases and started further investigation.

