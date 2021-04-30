Two killed, two injured in Faisalabad expressway accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :At least two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred at Expressway, Faisalabad district of Punjab province, Rescue sources reported on Friday.

According to officials, a rashly driven truck hit the motorbikes passing through expressway. As a result, two persons riding bikes died on the spot. The rescue team rushed to the site for shifting the injured to Civil Hospital for medical treatment. The truck driver, however, fled away from the scene. The Police started search operation to nab the truck driver.