Two killed, two injured in firing in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Two persons were shot dead by unidentified gunmen here on Saturday, while two others got seriously injured.

According to police officials, the incident took place in Inayat Kalay, the busiest bazaar in Khar Tehsil, where unidentified gunmen opened fire, killing two people and seriously injuring two others.

The deceased Zia-ur-Rehman son of Ashraf and Sajjad son of Ghazi were shifted to hospital along with those injured comprising Ishaq son of Muhammad Zeb of Hazar Nawa and Nawab son of Shah Wali of Inayat Kalay for medical treatment.

The injured have been shifted to Khar Hospital for treatment while one injured Ishaq son of Muhammad Zeb has been shifted to Peshawar in critical condition. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the incident, while police have launched an investigation and cordoned off the areas after the firing incident to search the killers.