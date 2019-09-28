UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed , Two Injured In Firing Incident

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:02 PM

Two killed , two injured in firing incident

Two people were killed while two others injured in a firing incident occurred at a house located in Pindi Bhattian on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Two people were killed while two others injured in a firing incident occurred at a house located in Pindi Bhattian on Saturday.

According to police, a domestic dispute claimed two lives on the spot while leaving two injured.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a local hospital, a private news channel reported.

They said condition of the injured were stated to be stable, adding, Police lodged a First Investigation Report (FIR) and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Pindi Bhattian FIR

Recent Stories

Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan A ..

2 minutes ago

Eleven accused held in Multan

2 minutes ago

Govt striving to put national economy on right tra ..

2 minutes ago

Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) stages Kashmir ..

4 minutes ago

Beijing Says Wants to Complete All Procedures for ..

4 minutes ago

PM's speech in UNGA reflected true feeling of Musl ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.