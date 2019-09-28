Two killed , two injured in firing incident

Two people were killed while two others injured in a firing incident occurred at a house located in Pindi Bhattian on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Two people were killed while two others injured in a firing incident occurred at a house located in Pindi Bhattian on Saturday.

According to police, a domestic dispute claimed two lives on the spot while leaving two injured.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a local hospital, a private news channel reported.

They said condition of the injured were stated to be stable, adding, Police lodged a First Investigation Report (FIR) and started investigation.