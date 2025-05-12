Open Menu

Two Killed, Two Injured In Gambat Firing Incident

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Two people were killed and two others injured on Monday when two groups exchanged fire in the Gambat area of Khairpur.

According to a private news channel and police sources, the incident was reportedly due to an old enmity.

According to police, the dead and injured were shifted to Gambat Hospital.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

