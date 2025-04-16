Two Killed, Two Injured In Jhelum Wall Collapse Incident
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 11:08 PM
JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a wall collapse incident that occurred near
Sohawa Galli area of Jhelum district, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
According to details, a tractor-trolley was crossing the Sohawa Galli area when suddenly, a portion of a wall fell on the vehicle. As a result, two persons riding on tractor-trolley died on the spot.
The two other persons were also injured in the same incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. The incident of wall collapse was held after heavy storm and rains that hit many parts including Jhelum area.
