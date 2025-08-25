Open Menu

Two Killed, Two Injured In Karachi Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Two killed, two injured in Karachi firing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Faqeera Goth area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, unknown assailants opened fire and killed two persons eating food in a hotel of Faqeera Goth area of Karachi.

The two other persons were also injured in the same incident. The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site for shifting the dead and injured to hospital. Investigation are underway.

More Stories From Pakistan