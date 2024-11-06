Open Menu

Two Killed, Two Injured In Nushki Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 11:14 PM

Wo persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Nushki area, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday

According to details, unidentified gunmen opened fire and kill two persons in the Nushki area.

According to details, unidentified gunmen opened fire and kill two persons in the Nushki area.

Two other persons were also injured in the same firing incident. Police after receiving information rushed to the site and shifted the injured to Nushki district headquarter hospital for emergency treatment.

Police have also started search operation to trace the perpetrators behind this killing incident. However, no success was made so far till the filling of this report.

