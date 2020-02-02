Two killed, two injured in Pakpattan wall collapse incident

PAKPATTAN, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :At least two women were killed in wall collapse incident that occurred near Mansorabad of Pakpattan area, Sahiwal distrist, tv channels reported on Sunday evening.

According to Rescue sources, a mother and her daughter died when suddenly the wall of their house located in the vicinity of Mansorabad fell on them.

The two other persons, living in the same house, were also injured in the incident.

The dead and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for necessary procedure.