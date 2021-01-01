Two killed, two injured in Peshawar motorcycle collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Two persons were killed and two others were injured in a collision between two motorcycles at Charpreza area of Mathra Peshawar police station here on Friday.

According to Police, two motorcyclists have a head-on collision with Waheed son of Saadullah and Noman son of Bakht Zameer are among those killed in the accident while Wasif and Asim are among the injured.