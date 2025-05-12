Two killed, two injured in Rawalpindi road accident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Saddar area of Rawalpindi, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a rashly driven dumper hit the motorcyclist and Rickshaw passing through Saddar area of Rawalpindi

district.

As a result of accident, two persons died on the spot. The two people were also injured in the same incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.