Two killed, two injured in rivals' clash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) ::At least two people were shot dead and two injured when two rival groups came across each other and started indiscriminate firing here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Parmoli police station where one person from each group were killed during an exchange of fire.

Two others also sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

Heavy police force reached the site of the incident and shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ Hospital Swabi.

Reason behind the bloody incident was said to be an old enmity between the two groups. Police has arrested both the injured and investigations are underway.