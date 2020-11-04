Two killed, two injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Two people were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place on Kasur-Pakpattan road near Adda Sukhpur where a tractor trailer collided with a car.

As a result of which, Shehzad (30) and Arslan (32) residents of 165-Murad, tehsil Hasilpur died on the spot while two other car riders suffered injuries.

The rescuers shifted the dead and injured to a hospital.