Two Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 04:50 PM

Two killed, two injured in road accident

RENALA KHURD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Two people were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place on Kasur-Pakpattan road near Adda Sukhpur where a tractor trailer collided with a car.

As a result of which, Shehzad (30) and Arslan (32) residents of 165-Murad, tehsil Hasilpur died on the spot while two other car riders suffered injuries.

The rescuers shifted the dead and injured to a hospital.

