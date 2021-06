SIALKOT, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Two youths were killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a collision between two motorcycles at Pasrur Road on Sunday.

The dead were identified as Dilawar (18) and Hamza (13), while injured were Haseeb (20) and Shakeel (14).

Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to the Civil Hospital Pasrur.