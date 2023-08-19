Two killed, two injured in road accident

Atleast two persons were killed while others including a minor sustained injuries in separate incidents in the various parts of Attock on Saturday, police and rescue sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Atleast two persons were killed while others including a minor sustained injuries in separate incidents in the various parts of Attock on Saturday, police and rescue sources said.

In the first incident, Muhammad Asif- a native of Gangawali with his family was crossing the road when a speeding car hit them.

Resultantly, his wife died on the spot while he and his two years old daughter were injured critically. The injured were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Pindigheb.

In another incident, a man was killed while his friend was injured critically when a speeding dumper hit them on Bhattar road in the limits of Fatehjang Police station.

The dumper driver managed to escape from the scene. Respective Police registered separate cases as per relevant laws and launched further investigation.