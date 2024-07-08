Two Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Two women were killed while two others injured in a car crash on the bypass road in Chichawatni, on Monday.
According to Police, the tragic incident occurred when a car lost control and crashed into a tree while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle near the NADRA office.
The two women, identified as Kausar and her daughter Nisha lost their lives in the accident while Judge Abdul Ghani Mengal from the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) and driver Muhammad Mustafa sustained injuries and were taken to Tehsil Hospital for treatment.
The deceased women residents of Sahiwal, were returning from visiting family in Quetta.
The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.
