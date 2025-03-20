Open Menu

Two Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 12:00 PM



KHARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) As many as two persons on Thursday were killed while two others sustained injuries in collusion between three vehicles in Naag area.

The Levies sources said that an oil tank truck hit two other vehicles due to the dilapidated condition of the road.

Two persons were killed on the spot, they said, adding the injured were shifted Rural Health Center (RHC), Naag.

The doctors referred the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Basima.

APP/esk/378

