UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 04:20 PM

Two killed, two injured in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :At least two people died while two others sustained injuries in Kalat district,said a Levis Force on Monday.

"A car heading to Karachi due to over speeding turned turtle in Panja area of District Punjgur leaving two people on board dead while two others were critically injured, Levis Force sources said adding that the injured and dead bodies were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital for medico-lego formalities.

Further probe was underway.

Ask.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Dead Car Died Kalat

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

8 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on &#0 ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

Zayed University to hold virtual graduation of &#0 ..

3 hours ago

UAE a model for countries that want to enter age o ..

3 hours ago

UAE a role model in nuclear energy field: WNA Dire ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.