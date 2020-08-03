Two killed, two injured in road accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :At least two people died while two others sustained injuries in Kalat district,said a Levis Force on Monday.

"A car heading to Karachi due to over speeding turned turtle in Panja area of District Punjgur leaving two people on board dead while two others were critically injured, Levis Force sources said adding that the injured and dead bodies were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital for medico-lego formalities.

Further probe was underway.

