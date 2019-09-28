UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 02:57 PM

Two killed, two injured in road accident in Sargodha

Two people were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Kotmomin police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Two people were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Kotmomin police station.

Police said on Saturday that Mohsin, resident of Bucha Kalan village, Tehsil Kotmomin along with his friend Junaid was riding a motorcycle when another motorbike collided with them on Bhabhra road.

The riders of both motorcycles fell onto the road and, in the meantime, a rashly driven tractor trolley coming from behind crushed them.

As a result, Mohsin and Junaid died on the spot while Asif and Fatima Bibi suffered multiple injuries.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital. The tractor trolley driver fled the scene.

A case has been registered against the driver.

