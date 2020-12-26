Two Killed, Two Injured In Road Accidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 02:07 PM
Two people were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in nearby localities on Saturday
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Two people were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in nearby localities on Saturday.
According to police, Muhammad Boota (40) of Walton Road Lahore was riding a motorcycle on Multan road when a van hit him near Khanke Morh, Phoolnagar due to dense fog.
He died on the spot.
In another accident which occurred at Habibabad Bypass, Pattoki where a moving bus hit a motorcycle. As a result, Shah Din (38) died on the spot while his daughter Robina (8) and son Abdullah (4) sustained injuries.
Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to THQ hospital Pattoki for medical treatment.
Police were investigating.