Two killed, two injured in road accidents

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Two people were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in nearby localities on Saturday.

According to police, Muhammad Boota (40) of Walton Road Lahore was riding a motorcycle on Multan road when a van hit him near Khanke Morh, Phoolnagar due to dense fog.

He died on the spot.

In another accident which occurred at Habibabad Bypass, Pattoki where a moving bus hit a motorcycle. As a result, Shah Din (38) died on the spot while his daughter Robina (8) and son Abdullah (4) sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to THQ hospital Pattoki for medical treatment.

Police were investigating.