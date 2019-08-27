UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :As many as two persons were killed and two other were sustained injured when a speeding bus collided with a motorcycle and a tractor trolley on Chishtian road in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to Rescue sources, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding and hit a motorcycle and a tractor trolley, killing two persons on the spot and injured two other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital.

Police sources said that drivers of bus and tractor trolley managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

