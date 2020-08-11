UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishaps

Tue 11th August 2020

Two killed, two injured in road mishaps

Two killed and two injured in road mishaps occurred in two different areas of the district, local police told here on Tuesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Two killed and two injured in road mishaps occurred in two different areas of the district, local police told here on Tuesday.

According to police, a man identified as Javaid was killed on the spot when he was hit by a motorcycle on Swabi-Jehangeera Road in limits of Tordher Police Station.

Meanwhile a man, Ibrahim Khan who received critical wounds in a road accident succumbed to injuries.

Two including a three-year-old girl was injured in motorcycle accidents on Swabi-Mardan Road.

More Stories From Pakistan

