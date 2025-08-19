Two killed, two injured in RYK accident

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place in Rahim

Yar Khan area of Punjab, Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, two persons lost their live when a coach collided with a car due to heavy

rain water in Rahim Yar Khan area of Punjab.

The two other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The Rescue team after receiving reports reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.