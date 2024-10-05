Two Killed, Two Injured In Swabi Wedding Firing
Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) At least two people were killed and two others injured when firing took place between two groups over a verbal clash during a musical program in Moza Jangi Dher area of Swabi district, late night, police informed on Saturday.
Chota Lahore police said, a resident of Manerai, Tariq reported that last night he along with his brother, Tufail Nasir (29) and friend, Asad Khan were present at a musical program of wedding in Moza Jangi Dher.
During the program, he said, his brother had some argument with Saddam, resident of Chota Lahore following which, Saddam started indiscriminate firing, killing his brother Tufail and another 25-year-old youth, Basit, resident of Jalbai, Swabi.
He said 23-year-old Munawwar and 30-year-old Fazal Rehman, resident of Kalabat sustained bullet injuries in the firing.
The injured and dead were shifted to Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shah Mansoor. Chota Lahore police have registered the case and started investigation.
