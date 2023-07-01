Open Menu

Two Killed, Two Injured In Truck-motorbikes Accident Near Chinab Road

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Two killed, two injured in truck-motorbikes accident near Chinab road

GUJRANWALA, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a truck-motorbikes accident that took place near Chinab road, Gujranwala district, police and tv channels reported on Saturday.

According to details, a rashly driven truck collided with two motorbikes coming from the opposite direction near Chinab road of Gujranwala district. As a result of the accident, two persons died on the spot. The woman and her daughter were also injured in the same incident.

Police and Rescue teams rushed to the site for shifting the dead and injured to the nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Road Died Gujranwala Same SITE Women TV From

Recent Stories

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

6 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan