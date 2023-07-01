Two killed, two injured in truck-motorbikes accident near Chinab road

GUJRANWALA, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a truck-motorbikes accident that took place near Chinab road, Gujranwala district, police and tv channels reported on Saturday.

According to details, a rashly driven truck collided with two motorbikes coming from the opposite direction near Chinab road of Gujranwala district. As a result of the accident, two persons died on the spot. The woman and her daughter were also injured in the same incident.

Police and Rescue teams rushed to the site for shifting the dead and injured to the nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.