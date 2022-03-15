UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Two Injured In Wall Collapse

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 06:23 PM

Two killed, two injured in wall collapse

Two boys were buried alive under the debris of a wall, in a nearby village on Tuesday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Two boys were buried alive under the debris of a wall, in a nearby village on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place in Athwal Khalisa village where a wall of an under construction house collapsed.

Resultantly, Ashfaq (16) and Hussain (6) were buried under the debris and died on the spot while two others sustained multiple injuries.

A team of rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and pulled the victims out of debris and shifted them to hospital.

