UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Two Injured Over Water Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:12 PM

Two killed, two injured over water dispute

Two farmers were killed and two others sustained injuries over an irrigation water dispute in Sadar Sammundri police limits on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Two farmers were killed and two others sustained injuries over an irrigation water dispute in Sadar Sammundri police limits on Friday.

A police spokesman said Tahir Barkat, his brothers and other farmers were busy in repairing a water channel in Chak No174-GB when their rivals opened fire on them over the water dispute.

As a result, Tahir Barkat, 40, and his brother Asif Barkat, 45, died on the spot while his third brother Arif Barkat,50, and Shahzaib Gujjar, 22, were injured and shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri.

On information, the police reached the spot and started investigation after taking bodies intocustody. However, no arrest has so far been made in the case.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Water Died

Recent Stories

PU IAP conducts teachers training

6 seconds ago

Efforts afoot to set up dedicated centers for trea ..

7 seconds ago

Canada Suspends Railways in Parts of British Colum ..

9 seconds ago

Malta closes borders to unvaccinated travellers

5 minutes ago

US rapper Lil Baby released, faces fine after Pari ..

5 minutes ago

Cuba approves emergency use of home-grown Covid va ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.