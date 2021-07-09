Two killed, two injured over water dispute

Two farmers were killed and two others sustained injuries over an irrigation water dispute in Sadar Sammundri police limits on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Two farmers were killed and two others sustained injuries over an irrigation water dispute in Sadar Sammundri police limits on Friday.

A police spokesman said Tahir Barkat, his brothers and other farmers were busy in repairing a water channel in Chak No174-GB when their rivals opened fire on them over the water dispute.

As a result, Tahir Barkat, 40, and his brother Asif Barkat, 45, died on the spot while his third brother Arif Barkat,50, and Shahzaib Gujjar, 22, were injured and shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri.

On information, the police reached the spot and started investigation after taking bodies intocustody. However, no arrest has so far been made in the case.