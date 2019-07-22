UrduPoint.com
Two Killed, Two Others Injured In Fire Exchange Between Two Groups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 03:50 PM

Two killed, two others injured in fire exchange between two groups

Two people were killed while two others were injured as a result of exchange of firing between two groups upon minor dispute in new Sabzi mandi of Peshawar

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) Two people were killed while two others were injured as a result of exchange of firing between two groups upon minor dispute in new Sabzi mandi of Peshawar.Firing exchange occurred between two groups upon minor dispute in new Sabzi Mandi within the jurisdiction of Chamakni police station.

As a result two people including chief of a group, Mosa Khan died on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries that were rushed to nearby Lady reading hospital for first aid.According to police, auction was continued in new Sabzi mandi when hot words exchanged between two groups and later on they opened fire upon each other.Those who sustained injuries were poor labourers.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

