Two killed, two others injured in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :At least two persons were killed and two others, including a woman were injured as a speeding truck ran over a motorcycle near Channu Morr, Multan road.

According to details, two motorcyclists lost control and collided with each other. As a result, all four on the motorcycles fell on the road.

Meanwhile, a speeding truck driving behind ran over them.

As a result, Master Amir Riaz Bhatti resident of 144/EB and minor boy Sani died on the spot, while Sania Bibi and Manzoor Ahmad sustained serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala. The truck driver fled the scene. The Sadar police took the truck into custody and started further investigation.