Two Killed Under Oil Tanker Wheels On Highway

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Two killed under oil tanker wheels on highway

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Two persons from a family were killed after their motorcycle collided with a pick-up and an oil tanker ran them over in the suburbs of Tibba Sultanpur near an oil mills at Multan road on Tuesday.

The youngsters identified as Munir (18-19) s/o Abdul Latif, and his maternal uncle Amir (35-36) s/o Noor Ahmad were going to Multan by a motorcycle.

They overtook an oil tanker but in doing so their bike collided with a pick-up causing them fell on the road and the oil tanker approaching from behind ran over them. The accident caused their death on the spot.

Rescue 1122 ambulances from Tibba Sultanpur and Garha More rushed to the spot but found them breathless upon reaching the site. Police said, they were ready to receive complaint for registration of FIR, however, heirs of the two deceased refused to initiate any legal action and forgave the drivers.

