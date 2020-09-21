Two killed, woman injured in road accident

Two persons were killed while a woman sustained injuries when a donkey cart collided with a motorcycle near here on Monday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed while a woman sustained injuries when a donkey cart collided with a motorcycle near here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place at Renala-Shergarh road, in which two motorcyclists identified as Ghulam Mohiuddin (20) and Faqir Hussain (65) residents of Chak 13/1-AL died on the spot while Anwar Bibi (60) suffered injuries.

The rescuers have shifted the victims to THQ hospital Renala Khurd.