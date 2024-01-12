Open Menu

Two Killed, Woman Injured In Separate Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Two killed, woman injured in separate incidents

At least two persons were killed while a woman sustained injuries in two separate accidents due to thick fog

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) At least two persons were killed while a woman sustained injuries in two separate accidents due to thick fog.

According to details, two persons riding on a motorcycle were going somewhere and suddenly collided with a trailer parked along the roadside loaded with maize near Zaheer Nagar.

As a result, a person died on the spot while a woman sustained injuries.

In another incident, a motorcyclist was crushed under a loader vehicle to death after colliding with over speeding car near 217/EB Gaggu Mandi.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies, and injured woman to Tehsil headquarters hospital.

APP/aaj-sak

