Two Killed, Woman Injured In Separate Incidents
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2024 | 07:16 PM
At least two persons were killed while a woman sustained injuries in two separate accidents due to thick fog
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) At least two persons were killed while a woman sustained injuries in two separate accidents due to thick fog.
According to details, two persons riding on a motorcycle were going somewhere and suddenly collided with a trailer parked along the roadside loaded with maize near Zaheer Nagar.
As a result, a person died on the spot while a woman sustained injuries.
In another incident, a motorcyclist was crushed under a loader vehicle to death after colliding with over speeding car near 217/EB Gaggu Mandi.
Rescue teams shifted the bodies, and injured woman to Tehsil headquarters hospital.
