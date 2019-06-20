Two killed, woman injured in separate road accidents in Pakpattan

Two persons were killed while a woman sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in the limits of Pakpattan police station here on Thursday

According to police, Waris Ali accompanied by his wife were going to home on motorbike.

When they reached near Arifwala, a speedy rickshaw hit their bike from opposite side. As a result, Waris killed on the spot while his wife sustained serious injuries.

In another accident, a speedy car hit a motorbike at Arifwala road. As a result, motorbike rider, Haji Muhammad killed on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the sites and shifted the dead bodies and injured to nearby hospitals.

Police have registered separate cases.

